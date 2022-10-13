Celebrate National Fossil Day at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument Saturday, October 15, 9am-5pm

Join John Day Fossil Beds National Monument on Saturday, October 15 for a day of activities and demonstrations that will get you down in the dirt to discover fossils!

National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations.

All participants, regardless of age, who become Junior Paleontologists will be rewarded with an official badge and a “Don’t Hurt the Dirt” button/magnet. Check the official website and social media for more information.

