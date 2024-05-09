Celebrate National Youth Apprenticeship Week with Us

(RPA students constructing a cabin to be donated to OASIS village | Photos courtesy of COCC)

This week we’d like to highlight the benefits and value of pre-apprenticeship opportunities for youth. We are excited to spotlight the achievements and opportunities within our Pre-apprenticeship program at COCC. Here are some recent highlights that demonstrate the remarkable impact of our program:

Crafting Dreams into Reality: Our recent Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) group has completed an inspiring project, bringing a fully-constructed cabin to life. This cabin will be donated to OASIS village. Witness firsthand the dedication and craftsmanship of our students as they shape the future of our communities. Learn more about this partnership by watching this recent coverage by KTVZ.

Springing into Action: With the start of our Spring cohort at COIC Bend, we’ve welcomed 10 enthusiastic individuals ready to make their mark. Thanks to the support of Meta and East Cascades Works, these participants are not only honing their skills but also contributing to the construction of a cabin for OASIS Village.

Expanding Horizons: Exciting news awaits in South County! We’re gearing up to launch a mobile training unit cohort in La Pine, offering a comprehensive program aimed at empowering individuals and enriching the community. Projects will benefit the La Pine community. If you have ideas for projects, we welcome you to contact COCC’s apprenticeship program manager, Brandi Dancen by email or phone at 541-504-2920.

This National Youth Apprenticeship Week, we invite you to join us in celebrating the power of opportunity and skill-building. Whether you’re a student seeking new pathways, a community partner looking to collaborate, or a supporter cheering us on, there’s a place for you in our program.

COCC’s Apprenticeship Program

COCC’s Apprenticeship program is a comprehensive initiative tailored to help individuals thrive in the skilled trades industry. Whether you’re interested in becoming a carpenter, an electrician, a millwright, or one of many other skilled, in-demand roles, our program has options for all stages of learning.

What Makes Our Program Stand Out?

Through essential sponsorships from local employers, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling you to establish vital connections and gain practical, hands-on experience. Inclusive Environment: Whether you’re an experienced tradesperson looking to expand your skill set or a fresh-faced student eager to kickstart your career in the skilled trades, our program fosters an inclusive environment that encourages growth and learning for all.

Are you ready to take the next step toward a lucrative and fulfilling career in the skilled trades? With COCC’s Apprenticeship program, you can set the stage for a rewarding journey filled with learning, growth, and exciting opportunities in various occupations, including electrical work, construction management, boiler plant operations, and more. Explore Oregon’s apprenticeship opportunities and apply by the type of job, county, and opening.

For further information about COCC’s Apprenticeship program please visit COCC’s Apprenticeship webpages, contact Brandi Dancen at 541-504-2920, or email apprenticeship@cocc.edu.

Meet Our Apprenticeship Manager

Brandi Dancen

Brandi, a native of Central Oregon, has recently come back to the region following seven years dedicated to the development and administration of pre-apprenticeship and other workforce training programs in the Portland metro area. Enthusiastically rejoining her alma mater, Central Oregon Community College, she collaborates with the community, industry, and workforce development partners to create distinctive solutions for the region’s workforce requirements.

You can contact Brandi at 541-504-2920 or email bdancen@cocc.edu.

