Central Oregon Locavore Launches WWOLF Program

Central Oregon Locavore has released the summer schedule for our free, on-farm volunteer work parties, known as Willing Workers on Local Farms (WWOLF). Inspired by the global WWOOF movement, or Willing Workers on Organic Farms in which volunteers are connected with organic farms around the world to provide labor in exchange for housing and agricultural training, Locavore’s WWOLF program operates with the goal of lending a hand to local farmers and ranchers while educating participants about the true nature of local food. WWOLF gathers ‘packs’ of volunteers to spend a day working on various projects in exchange for a farm-fresh meal and a day spent in the garden working alongside community, giving farmers a boost to accomplish time-sensitive, seasonal tasks.

Registration for WWOLF programs is required. Free registration is available on our website at centraloregonlocavore.org.

Upcoming dates and locations:

Sunday, May 19 at Fields Farm: Potato Planting

Saturday, May 25 at Well Rooted Produce: Pumpkin Planting

Friday, June 28 at Mahonia Gardens: Weeding & Harvesting

*Other tasks will be made available based on participant age and ability.

About Locavore:

We are a 501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, baked goods, honey, eggs, seafood, berries, skincare and more. We accept SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers and Double Up Food Bucks. Our marketplace features both Organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. We have the largest selection of locally raised, on-pasture, grass-fed meats in Oregon. Items in the marketplace are sourced from the nearest sustainable and environmentally minded source. Locavore manages 5 educational programs to inspire further community involvement in local food. Become a member and enjoy regular discounts in our marketplace, our classes and farm-to-table dinners. Shop local first!

centraloregonlocavore.org