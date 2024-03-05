Central Oregon PubTalk at Open Space Event Studios

(Photos courtesy of EDCO)
Don’t miss Central Oregon PubTalk on March 21 at Open Space Event Studios, featuring stories from some of Central Oregon’s most successful and up-and-coming consumer brands. This is your opportunity to learn from the journeys of founders like Affton Coffelt of Broken Top Brands, who has navigated the industry for seven years and secured spots in national retailers like Whole Foods and Anthropologie. Get your tickets today!
Agenda:
Community Update: Cultivate Bend
Barb Myers, Owner, Fixa Foods; Member, Cultivate Bend
Paul Evers, NAI Cascade Broker; Founding Board Member, Cultivate Bend
Company Update: Broken Top Brands
Affton Coffelt, Founder and CEO
Company Pitch: Forth Distilled Goods
Ben Brewer, Founder
Company Pitch: Manuka Mana
Courtney Rebel, Co-founder
Keynote Panel: Craft Trends – Responding to Shifts in Consumer Preferences While Preserving Brand Identity
Jessie Higgins, Vice President & Team Lead, Specialty Sales, Toluna
Ashley Picerno, MBA, Marketing and Branding Manager, Crux Fermentation Project
Brian Hughes, Director of Marketing, 10 Barrel Brewing
Company Update: Broken Top Brands
Affton Coffelt, Founder and CEO of Broken Top Brands, has spent the past seven years managing a rapidly growing, product-based company with a focus on sales, marketing and product development/ packaging designs. Her efforts have earned her several accolades: the 2019 Bend Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the 2020 US Bank and Cascade Business News Accomplished Under 40 Award, and Cascade Business News’ Fastest Growing Company in Central Oregon in 2021. Affton’s unwavering enthusiasm for business and deep industry knowledge have propelled the brand into national retailers such as Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble and Anthropologie.
Broken Top Brands has evolved from its origins in 2015 as a candle company into a lifestyle brand that epitomizes affordable luxury. Now offering an array of home and personal care products — including candles, linen sprays, lotions, soaps, diffusers, and perfumes — each scent in their collection has been meticulously developed to embody a unique expression.
Thursday, March 21
Open Space Event Studios
4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program
Get Your Tickets