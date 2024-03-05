Central Oregon PubTalk at Open Space Event Studios

(Photos courtesy of EDCO)

Don’t miss Central Oregon PubTalk on March 21 at Open Space Event Studios, featuring stories from some of Central Oregon’s most successful and up-and-coming consumer brands. This is your opportunity to learn from the journeys of founders like Affton Coffelt of Broken Top Brands, who has navigated the industry for seven years and secured spots in national retailers like Whole Foods and Anthropologie. Get your tickets today!

Agenda:

Community Update: Cultivate Bend

Barb Myers, Owner, Fixa Foods; Member, Cultivate Bend

Paul Evers, NAI Cascade Broker; Founding Board Member, Cultivate Bend

Company Update: Broken Top Brands

Affton Coffelt, Founder and CEO

Company Pitch: Forth Distilled Goods

Ben Brewer, Founder

Company Pitch: Manuka Mana

Courtney Rebel, Co-founder

Keynote Panel: Craft Trends – Responding to Shifts in Consumer Preferences While Preserving Brand Identity

Jessie Higgins, Vice President & Team Lead, Specialty Sales, Toluna

Ashley Picerno, MBA, Marketing and Branding Manager, Crux Fermentation Project

Brian Hughes, Director of Marketing, 10 Barrel Brewing

Company Update: Broken Top Brands

Affton Coffelt, Founder and CEO of Broken Top Brands, has spent the past seven years managing a rapidly growing, product-based company with a focus on sales, marketing and product development/ packaging designs. Her efforts have earned her several accolades: the 2019 Bend Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the 2020 US Bank and Cascade Business News Accomplished Under 40 Award, and Cascade Business News’ Fastest Growing Company in Central Oregon in 2021. Affton’s unwavering enthusiasm for business and deep industry knowledge have propelled the brand into national retailers such as Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble and Anthropologie.

Broken Top Brands has evolved from its origins in 2015 as a candle company into a lifestyle brand that epitomizes affordable luxury. Now offering an array of home and personal care products — including candles, linen sprays, lotions, soaps, diffusers, and perfumes — each scent in their collection has been meticulously developed to embody a unique expression.

Thursday, March 21

Open Space Event Studios

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Get Your Tickets

edcoinfo.com