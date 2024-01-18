Central Oregon PubTalk Features SnoPlanks Academy

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)
Next week, Central Oregon PubTalk is kicking off the new year with a focus on an industry at the heart of our region — the outdoors. Don’t miss this packed agenda that includes SnoPlanks Founder James Nicol, and OSU-Cascades Adjunct Instructor Todd Laurence. They will speak to the unveiling of SnoPlanks Academy, a transformative educational opportunity being launched at OSU-Cascades.
Get your tickets to learn about this powerful collaboration between business and education!
Agenda:
Community Update: Oregon Outdoor Alliance (OOA)
Tyson Perkins, Operations Manager, OOA
Company Pitch: Broke Supply Co.
Anne Price, Founder, Broke Supply Co.
Ryan Price, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Broke Supply Co.
Company Update: SnoPlanks Academy
James Nicol, Founder, SnoPlanks
Todd Laurence, Adjunct Instructor, OSU-Cascades
Keynote Panel: Navigating Changing Tides in the Outdoor Industry
John Evons, Former President, Keen
Russ Hopcus, Former President, prAna
Phyllis Grove, Board Member, Outdoor Industry Association
SnoPlanks, a 2015 early stage winner of Bend Venture Conference (BVC), is a snowboard company known for its sustainable, high-performance powder boards. Founders James Nicol and Ryan Holmes have generously donated the company to OSU-Cascades, creating a unique platform for hands-on learning and business management experience.
SnoPlanks Academy will integrate the leadership and management of the snowboard company into the students’ academic experiences, providing them with real-world experience that employers look for. This cross-disciplinary approach to learning is a testament to the collaborative culture in Central Oregon that will continue to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs.
Thursday, January 25
Worthy Brewing
4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program
