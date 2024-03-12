Central Oregon SHRM Economic Update

Speaker: Damon Runberg, State Economist, Business Oregon

Damon Runberg is the State Economist at Business Oregon. He supports the statewide economic development goals by tracking and analyzing economic indicators critical to Oregon’s workers and businesses. He also evaluates the effectiveness of Oregon’s economic development strategies and incentives. Prior to working with Business Oregon Damon was the Regional Economist with the Oregon Employment Department for the East Cascades of Oregon for nearly 13 years.

Presentation: Did we somehow manage a soft landing?

Damon will discuss our recent escape from the unpleasant inflation cycle. There was much debate about whether it was possible for inflation to get back under control without a recession. But, so far, it looks like we managed a soft landing from four years of uncertainty and economic anxiety. What can we expect as the economic landscape becomes more “normal”? What does this mean for the labor market and hiring prospects?

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Where: On-Site Only at Open Space Event Studios (220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend)

Time: 7:30am networking/continental breakfast, 7:45am sponsor presentation and chapter business, 8-9am presentation

Cost: $40 SHRM Member, $65 SHRM Non-member

Program pending approval for 1.0 PDC by SHRM & pending for 1.0 General Credit by HRCI

