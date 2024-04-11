Central Oregon Springs into Adventure with Exciting Events, Outdoor Fun, Art & Cultural Offerings

As the days grow longer and temperatures rise, the opportunity for outdoor adventure in Central Oregon begins to ramp up. But Central Oregon isn’t just for outdoor enthusiasts; it’s also a vibrant hub for cultural events, art lovers, and culinary buffs. No season highlights Central Oregon’s multiplicity more so than spring. Few places offer the option of skiing or golf in the morning, an award-winning museum in the afternoon, and a farm-to-table culinary immersion under a blanket of stars by night.

Here are just a few of the offerings that showcase the area’s vibrant experiences.

Outdoor Exploration

See the stars at the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, the nation’s largest collection of publicly accessible telescopes. Explore Central Oregon’s dark skies with an educational presentation at the observatory, followed by night sky viewing through various telescopes with staff astronomers and a guided constellation tour.

Recognized as one of the country’s top golf destinations, Central Oregon is home to three of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses, according to Golf Digest, and many lesser-known gems considered among the best in the Pacific Northwest. The Central Oregon Golf Trail offers nearly 30 golf courses throughout the Central Oregon region, designed by some of the best-known architects in the game.

Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a novice, the mountain biking trails in Central Oregon are accessible to all skill levels. Venture out alone or enjoy a guided experience with outfitters like Cog Wild. Central Oregon boasts six of Oregon’s eleven most stunning bike routes, making it the epicenter of the nation’s scenic bikeways. You can find more information on these HERE.

Spring Happenings

A Fusion of Golf and Gastronomy meet at Juniper Preserve’s 18th annual Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational. This two-day extravaganza, June 14 and 15, promises an unforgettable experience of premier golf, incredible cuisine, and electrifying entertainment. Hosted by the renowned Pronghorn Golf Club at Juniper Preserve, the annual charity golf tournament is at the heart of the event. Participants will tee off at the famed Jack Nicklaus Course on the first day with a double shotgun tournament. That evening, indulge in the sophisticated Rombauer Wine Dinner presented by Juniper Preserve’s Food & Beverage team. On Saturday night, Dinner on the Range transforms the driving range into a culinary oasis with up to 15 culinary vendor stations, wine tastings, cocktails, and dancing to live music performed by Precious Byrd. The Subaru of Bend Ghost Tree Invitational is a 501c3 nonprofit event that benefits local charities throughout Central Oregon, including local high school athletics. This year’s primary beneficiary is The Boys & Girls Club of Bend.

Early summer also marks the Fourth Annual Juneteenth Central Oregon celebration on June 15 and 16. Rooted in education, entertainment, and fostering a vibrant and safe environment for the community, this year’s theme, “Jubilee,” marks a joyous celebration of the emancipation of African Americans. The two-day event will be an immersive experience filled with authentic African, Caribbean, and African American cuisine, art, music, and education.

Arts & Culture

Trade your hiking boots for your dancing shoes at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, which has a robust lineup of musical acts starting in mid-May with such names as Portugal The Man, Sarah McLachlan, and Maren Morris. Later in the summer, Central Oregon’s Second Annual FairWell Festival will present a three-day musical celebration bringing in more big names such as Brandi Carlile and Billy Strings. For the latest on screen and stage in Central Oregon, visit HERE.

Whether you’re a museum-goer or not, the High Desert Museum is a must, telling the stories of the High Desert’s diverse people and places through a mix of permanent and ever-changing exhibitions. The Sensing Sasquatch Exhibition is currently on display, exploring the world of Sasquatch as told through an indigenous narrative.

Experience the magic of spring in Central Oregon and discover why this destination is as much a must-visit for outdoor adventurers, as it is for arts and culture enthusiasts. For additional information go to visitcentraloregon.com

About Central Oregon:

Located on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range, where vast forests give way to the arid high desert, Central Oregon is characterized by year-round adventure, authenticity, inspiration, and environment. From the towering peaks of the Cascades to the pristine waters of the Wild & Scenic Deschutes River, and the more urban experiences of Bend, Sunriver, and Redmond, to the rural charms of Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Madras, Warm Springs, and Maupin, Central Oregon offers a perfect mix of recreation and sophistication. Barely three hours from Portland, and with direct flights from 13 major markets, getting to Central Oregon is a breeze.

visitcentraloregon.com • 800-800-8334