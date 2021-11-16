Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance Hosts Local Event 

On Saturday, November 20, the Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance is hosting an event for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The event will be held from 11am-1pm at Aspen Hall in Bend. A statewide virtual event will be held from 2-3pm.

This event, which falls on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, will include a screening of a documentary produced by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection. Following the documentary, there will be a panel of guest speakers and facilitated small group discussions.

Also known as Survivor Day, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was designated in 1999 by Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support. Survivor Day always falls on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors. Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports Survivor Day events around the world in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience.

Registration for both the in-person and virtual events is required. To register for the in-person event, visit isosld.afsp.org/bend-oregon.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event

Saturday, November 20, 11am-1pm

Aspen Hall, 18920 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend

To register for the virtual event, visit isosld.afsp.org/oregon-virtual.

Virtual International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event

Saturday, November 20, 2-3pm

For more information, contact Bethany Kuschel, Deschutes County Health Services, at 541-322-7534.

isosld.afsp.org/bend-oregon