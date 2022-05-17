Central Oregon Veterans Ranch Plant Sale Set for May 21

If you are looking for fresh, healthy vegetable starts and perennials for your summer garden, you won’t want to miss the Fifth Annual Armed Forces Day Plant sale at Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR) on May 21.

“We’re proud to share the wonderful garden starters that our staff and volunteers have been growing in the greenhouse and everyone who attends will be supporting the Ranch and our vital programming for veterans,” said Alison Perry, COVR founder and executive director.

Breakfast items will be available for purchase. Proceeds of all items go directly to the Ranch, and donations are welcome. Hats and t-shirts will be available for sale.

The sale begins at 9am on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21. Be sure to arrive early for the best selection. Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is located at 65920 61st Street, off Hwy. 97 between Bend and Redmond.

“Whether you’re a frequent visitor or have never been to the Ranch before, we welcome you to come check out our property and benefit a great cause while stocking up for your garden needs,” said Michelle Abbey, director of Community and Donor Relationships. “We look forward to seeing Ranch supporters and friends while making new ones!”

About Central Oregon Veterans Ranch

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR) operates a 19-acre working farm in Bend, and engages hundreds of veterans of different ages and eras in peer support and agriculture-related activities. For the past decade, COVR has built community and camaraderie among veterans in Central Oregon and around the state. The Ranch helps veterans find a sense of belonging and purpose through meaningful interactions, team projects, education, growing plants and caring for animals.

covranch.org