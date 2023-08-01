Central Oregon Veterans Ranch Receives Grant Award from Disabled Veterans National Foundation

The Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is honored to announce it has received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $25,000, which will fund continued Agri-therapy programs to support rural veterans.

The Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is a sanctuary and community hub reconnecting veterans of all eras of service to purpose and meaning in their lives. In partnership with the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, the Veterans Ranch will continue supporting disabled and at-risk rural veterans by applying this grant funding to its existing Agri-therapy Program.

During the grant period, the Veterans Ranch plans to engage 1,800 veterans, family members, and civilian supporters through a range of activities to include: weekly greenhouse classes and hands-on experience growing produce hydroponically; summer community garden plots for veterans and families; agricultural vocation training with exposure to a range of farming & ranching techniques; a summer picnic at the ranch in August for veterans and their families; regenerative forestry/agriculture weekend in September; and the annual Harvest Festival in October.

“Agri-therapy is at the heart of our peer support programs,” said Adrian De La Rosa, co-executive director of the Veterans Ranch. “What do we accomplish with agri-therapy? Digging in the dirt makes people happier! From beneficial microbes in the soil that stimulate the release of serotonin, to the increased release of dopamine, getting your hands in the dirt helps the body’s nervous system find equilibrium. We appreciate the partnership with DVNF for this important mission.”

“DVNF is proud to fund Central Oregon Veterans Ranch and the unique way they serve veterans,” said Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. “Creating a place for veterans and their families to learn new skills in such a vital vocation gives new life and promotes healing. This innovative agri-therapy is essential to the veterans in numerous ways.”

About the Disabled Veterans National Foundation:

Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded — physically or psychologically — after defending our safety and our freedom.

DVNF achieves this mission by:

Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.

Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.

Providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to as a result of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.

Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the veteran community and educating the public accordingly.

About Central Oregon Veterans Ranch:

A small nonprofit with a grand vision, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is transforming the lives of veterans tormented by the wounds of war and other military-related traumas.

65920 61st Street, Bend • 541-706-9062 • info@covranch.org

covranch.org