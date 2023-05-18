Central Oregon Veterans Ranch to Host Sixth Annual Plant Sale

The Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is hosting its Sixth Annual Plant Sale and Veteran’s Makers Market this weekend at their ranch in Bend. One of the few events throughout the year where the Veterans Ranch is open to the public, the plant sale will be held from 9am to 3pm, Saturday, May 20. Entry is free, and all proceeds from the event support various programs that help transform the lives of veterans in Central Oregon.

New this year are hanging flower baskets, a variety of flowers, and a veteran’s makers market and resource fair where local veteran-owned businesses will have the opportunity to interact with attendees. Included in the plant sale are herbs and veggie starts, such as several types of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and more. The Central Oregon Veterans Ranch urges the public to carpool or arrive early, as parking can be limited, and the plants sell out every year.

“Our Ag Team, along with many dedicated volunteers, tend to all these starts from seed. Every spring, this planting cycle produces great conversation, laughter, and community connections for our veterans and their families. Agri-therapy is at the heart of our peer support programs,” said Orion Carriger, Veterans Ranch greenhouse manager. “What we accomplish? Digging in the dirt makes people happier! From beneficial microbes in the soil that stimulate the release of serotonin, to the increased release of dopamine, getting your hands in the dirt helps the body’s nervous system find equilibrium.”

Each year, veteran volunteers, their families, and community organizations come together to make the plant sale a success. Learn more at eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-plant-sale-with-veteran-makers-market- resource-fair-tickets-634238152387. Tickets are not required, but community members who would like to donate, can do so through the Eventbrite link.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch:

A small nonprofit with a grand vision, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is transforming the lives of veterans tormented by the wounds of war and other military-related traumas.

covranch.org