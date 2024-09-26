Children’s Literacy Nonprofit Seeks Community Volunteers 

Reading is an essential skill for kids, helping them start and stay on a path to success in school and beyond. Since 1992, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading has been committed to providing students with two critical components of reading success: regular practice time with an adult and access to books.

Now entering its 33rd year, SMART Reading plans to reach over 1,000 Central Oregon students and give away more than 15,000 books during the 2024-25 school year. Data collected from teachers annually shows that ninety percent of students who participate in SMART improve in comprehension, vocabulary development, motivation, enjoyment, and other key metrics.

The organization is in need of volunteers to fill two important roles in order to meet those goals:

Readers who commit one hour a week to reading with a child or classroom at a local school. Reading sessions are focused on sharing the joy of reading, building confidence, and providing valuable practice time.

Site Coordinators who commit 2-8 hours per week to act as SMART’s on-the-ground leads at each site, overseeing and implementing the weekly reading sessions.

“Volunteering with SMART Reading is a fun, meaningful way to impact kids right here in our community,” says Area Director Jennifer Zardinejad. “I regularly have volunteers tell me that the hour they spend at SMART is the best part of their week.”

For a full list of local volunteer needs, visit smartreading.org/about-smart/local-offices/central-area/volunteer-opportunities.

About SMART Reading:

SMART Reading is a statewide children’s literacy nonprofit that serves kids in Oregon’s highest need schools and communities with two ingredients critical for literacy and learning success: shared reading time and access to books. We mobilize volunteers to read with PreK through third-grade children, building confidence, literacy skills and a love of reading. Since 1992, we have paired over 150,000 volunteers to read with 312,000 children, and have put over 4.7 million books in the homes of the children we serve.

SMARTReading.org • 541-797-7726