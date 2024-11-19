Chiloquin Celebrates Opening of New EV Charging Stations

((L- R) Todd Andres, John Rademacher, Mayor Julie Bettles, Larry Dugger, Kate Hawley | Photo courtesy of Chiloquin Visions in Progress)

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP), in partnership with the City of Chiloquin and Pacific Power, proudly celebrated the opening of the community’s new EV Charging Stations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 15. The event marked a significant milestone for the rural community, signifying progress in sustainable transportation.

Mayor Julie Bettles opened the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of this project, stating, “This milestone is a leap and bound over where we were 10 years ago and will impact what is coming forward.”

John Rademacher, president of CVIP, extended heartfelt thanks to project contributors, including CVIP Treasurer Lar-ry Dugger, who led the project from start to finish. Additional acknowledgments went to Pacific Electrical Contractors, Bob’s Excavating, Adkins Engineering, ChargePoint EV Chargers, and Pacific Power. Rademacher noted the significance of this accomplishment for the community, humorously stating, “You can’t buy a gallon of gas in Chiloquin, but you can charge your EV.”

Kate Hawley, PacificCorp manager of Transportation Electrification, highlighted Pacific Power’s investment in green en-ergy initiatives, sharing that “PacificCorp has funded over six million dollars in grants since 2020 towards both EV chargers and electric vehicles, including electric school buses and tractors within Oregon.”

Todd Andres, Pacific Power Regional business manager, stated, “Clean transportation projects help Oregonians save on fuel costs, reduce emissions, and improve economic vitality.”

The $238,000 project grant was provided by a Pacific Power grant with funding through the Oregon Clean Fuels Pro-gram administered by the state Department of Environmental Quality. CVIP secured a bridge loan from the South Central Economic Development District (SCOEDD) to facilitate project completion while awaiting final funding. Pacific Power is providing grant funding to help businesses, cities, and nonprofits take advantage of the cost-saving, clean benefits of electric mobility. CVIP administered the grant and coordinated construction.

Construction began in April 2024 and resulted in the installation of two EV chargers at the corner of South 1st Avenue and East Schonchin Street in Chiloquin.

The station features a 240V ChargePoint Level Two Dual Charger, offering a slower, more cost-effective charging op-tion, and a 480V ChargePoint Level 3 Fast Charger for quicker, premium service. These chargers are now listed on online maps for easy access by traveling EV drivers.

With the completion of the project, ownership and manage-ment of the charging stations will transfer to the City of Chilo-quin, which will also receive revenue from the stations’ usage. This project reflects Chiloquin’s commitment to embracing a sustainable future while supporting residents and travelers.

For additional information and to view the video of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, go to: chiloquinvisions.com/2024/11/18/15520/chiloquin-celebrates-opening-of-new-ev-charging-stations.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

chiloquinvisions.com • PacificPower.net/EV