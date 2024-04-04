Chiloquin Visions in Progress to Host Candidate Forum for Klamath County Commissioner & Sheriff Elections

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) announces its upcoming Candidate Forum. This forum presents an invaluable opportunity for Klamath County residents to engage directly with candidates vying for critical positions in local government.

Scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024, beginning at 4:30pm, the Candidate Forum will focus on the candidates running for Klamath County Commissioner Positions 1 and 3 and the position of Klamath County Sheriff. Hosted at the Chiloquin Community Center, this forum aims to provide a platform for candidates to articulate their visions,

address community concerns, and answer questions from the community.

The importance of local elections cannot be overstated, as they directly impact residents’ day-to-day lives. With positions such as County Commissioner and Sheriff playing crucial roles in shaping policies and ensuring the well- being and safety of the community, voters must make informed decisions.

The first segment will start at 4:30pm and end at 6pm and will focus on candidates running for the Klamath County commissioner positions.

The second segment will start at 6pm and end at 7:30pm and will focus on candidates running for the Klamath County Sheriff’s position.

The forum will be moderated by John Rademacher, CVIP Board President, who will pose questions submitted by the community. We encourage active participation from attendees and online viewers alike. Attendees can submit written questions during the forum, while online viewers can submit questions using the Teams Q&A feature.

Questions can be submitted before May 1 using this online form located at forms.office.com/r/K4vQiuNvD2.

For those unable to attend in person, we will host a live webinar on Teams. Residents can register in advance for the live webinar at events.teams.microsoft.com/event/78a651c3-971e-4ab4-9c9b- 68f4af5798e7@8c4ce912-5d3f-4c1c-a52c-23bad31286b7. The forum will be recorded and uploaded to our website, chiloquinvisions.com for viewing the following day.

The forum is sponsored by the City of Chiloquin, Friends of the Chiloquin Library, the League of Women Voters of Klamath County, and Chiloquin Visions in Progress.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

