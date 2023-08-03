Chris Horner to Lead Free Family Ride on August 16

The Horner Cycling Foundation is pleased to announce that retired professional cyclists Chris Horner will lead an introductory road cycling ride for parents and kids of all ages and abilities on Wednesday, August 16 at 9am.

The ride will start from Pacific Crest Middle School, time and distance will be dependent upon age and abilities. Detailed information can be found on the events/calendar tab at hornercyclingfoundation.com.

Interested riders must RSVP no later than August 14 to molly@hornerlawllp.com. The Horner Cycling Foundation has a Loaner “Library” Bike program. If a child needs a loaner bike to “check out,” contact molly@hornerlawllp.com. Supplies are limited.

The mission of the Horner Cycling Foundation is to create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on skill development, team building and fostering a life-long love of cycling.

