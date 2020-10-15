City Club Candidate Forum: Deschutes County Sheriff

Democracy keeps going, and civic engagement remains essential. To that end, City Club has partnered with the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County to bring you a series of 11 candidate forums for positions on the Oregon ballot for the general election. These online forums are FREE to the public.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. And City Club is a non-partisan civic affairs organization that promotes active citizenship to build a stronger community.

The ninth of these forums is tonight, October 15, at 7pm, and is for the Deschutes County Sheriff:

Scott Schaier (confirmed)

L. Shane Nelson (confirmed)

There will not be an option for live audience questions.

We encourage you to send us questions for the candidates prior to the event. Please submit your questions to info@cityclubco.org or to the LWV website.

These are important races. We hope you will join us and become an Empowered Voter!

Watch the forum by clicking on our YouTube channel.

Upcoming

Candidate Forum: Bend City Council, position 2 & 4

October 20, 7-8pm



City Club, like many other organizations in our community, depends on memberships and sponsorships to cover our costs. If you watch and enjoy, please consider making a donation. If you’ve been toying with the idea of becoming a member, now would be a great time to sign up. Your support during this challenging time will help ensure your City Club is ready to bring you back together — in person — for conversations of consequence that help our region thrive.



Donate Here: paypal.com/donate

CItyClubCo.org