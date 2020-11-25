City of Bend to Launch New Online Permit Center December 14

The Online Permit Center will be the service center for business registrations, building and engineering permits, land use applications, special event and fire permits, code complaints, room tax remittance and other specialty licenses.

The Online Permit Center is part of a multi-year project to modernize outdated software and systems at the City of Bend and provide customers with a convenient, user-friendly online experience. In the current COVID-19 environment, the Online Permit Center also provides customers with a safe option for contactless payments, submissions and tracking.

Customers can expect to see a number of benefits in the new online system, including streamlined online submittals, payments, reviews and inspection scheduling and the ability to find project status information faster and easier.

To help the City transition to the new system, Permit Center activities will be limited from November 25 through December 11, 2020:

Inspections will continue and delays are likely. Inspections will follow the existing request process until December 14, 2020. As of December 14, all inspection requests will need to be made in the new Online Permit Center.

Code Complaints will follow the existing complaint process until December 14, 2020. As of December 14, all code complaints will need to be made in the new Online Permit Center.

Public comment periods for active planning applications already in the review process will continue throughout the conversion period. Please contact the Planning Division if you have questions.

Between November 25 and December 11, 2020, the Permit Center will not be accepting new applications or payments, no permits will be issued, and no plan reviews will be conducted.

Permit Center customers may experience delays in service and response time over the next few weeks while City staff attend training and transition current projects to the new system. The City appreciates the community’s patience as staff work to make this transition as easy as possible and provide more customers with convenient online services.

For more information and updates on the new Online Permit Center, visit the project webpage at bendoregon.gov/permitcenter.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Joshua Romero at jromero@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2185.

