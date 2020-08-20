City of Redmond & Redmond Chamber of Commerce Partner to Award Small Business $250,000 in Grants

As part of continued pandemic relief efforts, the City of Redmond and the Redmond Chamber of Commerce have partnered to award $67,667 in small business grants to Redmond businesses. A total of 22 Redmond businesses were awarded grants, with the grants ranging from $2,500 – $7,500. All of the businesses who received funding were businesses who had not received any previous funding assistance, including Redmond Learning Center and Child Care, Salon J and the Shabbie Attic. Finding ways to keep Redmond’s small businesses thriving throughout the pandemic has remained a priority for the City and the Chamber, and the intent of these funds is to support businesses who have not received previous assistance.

Sue Butler, owner of the Shabbie Attic said, “Along with many other small businesses, I have struggled during this time. I did porch and curbside deliveries during the shutdown, which paid some of my bills. As a gift store owner, I have struggled to get merchandise into the shop, but with this grant I am able to purchase much-needed inventory.”

The Central Oregon Small Business Emergency Grant program was funded in part with State of Oregon General Funds and Lottery Funds administered by the Oregon Business Development Department. Partners from across the region contributed local funds, including Deschutes County, Jefferson County, City of Madras, the Crook County Small Business Task Force and the Oregon Community Foundation.

Across Central Oregon, a total of 145 businesses have received grants so far. In all, the grants total $400,603.51.

With approximately $250,000 still available, COIC re-opened the application process on August 17 on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday, August 17 until these funds are fully expended. Small businesses and nonprofits located anywhere in the tri-county region are encouraged to apply by visiting coic.org/grant.

Eligible businesses and non-profits must have 25 or fewer employees as of February 2020, cannot have received any federal CARES Act funding at the time of their application, and must have been either categorically closed by the Governor of Oregon’s Executive Order No. 20-12 or able to demonstrate a loss of at least 50 percent of revenue in either March or April 2020. Applicants can review eligibility requirements and program guidelines in detail at coic.org/grant.

