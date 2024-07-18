COCC Board Elects Leaders for 2024-25

(COCC Board Chair Laura Craska Cooper and Vice Chair Erica Skatvold | Photos courtesy of COCC)

At its July meeting the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) board of directors elected Laura Craska Cooper of Prineville to serve as chairperson for the 2024-25 year. At the same meeting, the board elected Erica Skatvold, of Bend, as vice chair for the term.

Craska Cooper has served on the COCC board since 2012, having previously been board chair from 2014-15 and 2018-20, and representing Zone 2, or Crook County. A founding partner of Brix Law, she is chair of the Central Oregon Regional Housing Authority and past president of the Deschutes County Bar Association.

Skatvold, who was elected to the board in 2017 and served as chair during the 2020-21 year, represents Zone 4, which covers most of Bend. She is the director of quality management at St. Charles Healthcare System and serves on the Deschutes Public Library System’s budget committee.

COCC’s seven-member board of directors are elected for four-year terms from geographic zones within the tri-county district.

“With their dedication to the college and proven board leadership, I am elated to have Laura and Erica guide our board in the year ahead,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, COCC’s president. “I value their insights, their energy and their complete commitment to our mission.”

cocc.edu