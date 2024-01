(Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) board of directors will hold a student success committee meeting at 3pm on Friday, January 5, remotely via Zoom.

Topics to be discussed include an introduction to COCC student success data and information on students’ non-academic needs.

Community members interested in attending this meeting can contact Jenn Kovitz, COCC’s director of marketing and public relations, at jkovitz@cocc.edu to request the Zoom link.

