COCC Event Connects Students with Bachelor’s-Degree Transfer Choices

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting its annual Oregon Transfer Days event — an outreach partnership comprised of Oregon’s public and private colleges and universities, and other higher education institutions — from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, January 23, in the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center, to help students prepare for successful transition to a four-year college or university.

Attendees can drop in and meet with representatives from more than 20 public and private universities; registration is not required. Visit cocc.edu/departments/cap/oregon-transfer-days.aspx for details.

“Oregon Transfer Days is all about finding the right school for the individual,” said Diane Pritchard, director of COCC’s careers, advising and personal counseling office. “Representatives can answer any and all questions about the programs their college offers, and discuss the transfer process in detail.” Planning ahead, Pritchard noted, helps students save time and money by ensuring an effective transfer of credits.

Thousands of Oregon students each year make the transition from a community college to a four-year college or university, and community college students across the region are encouraged to join this event, whether they are actively planning to transfer or just starting to consider their four-year degree opportunities.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

