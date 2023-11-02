COCC Event Examines Conflict in Middle East

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

With conflict escalating in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine, Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) history department is holding a free event titled Understanding Israel/Palestine, built around a conversation led by Mira Sucharov, Ph.D., professor of political science from Carleton University, at 10:30am on Wednesday, November 15, at the Bend campus’s Wille Hall. Sucharov will be speaking to the audience via Zoom.

The event includes a Q&A portion. Security will be present. A livestream option is also available; contact jhammerman@cocc.edu to request the link.

“The most crucial role we can play in this conflict as an educational institution is to provide a foundational understanding of a war that is both distressing and incredibly confusing,” said Jessica Hammerman, Ph.D., associate professor of world history at COCC and facilitator of the conversation. “Dr. Sucharov is unique in her ability to clarify contemporary debates and wars, all within historical context. I encourage the community to join us to get their questions answered.” COCC’s president, Laurie Chesley, Ph.D., will provide the event’s introduction.

Sucharov is widely published on the politics, history and culture of the region. An author of several books, her op-ed pieces have appeared in Haaretz, The Daily Beast and Huffington Post, and she is a frequent contributor to the Canadian Broadcasting Company, CTV Television Network, Global News and Agence-France Presse. Sucharov holds a doctorate in government from Georgetown University, a master’s in political science from the University of Toronto, and a bachelor’s in Middle East studies from McGill University.

For more information, contact Jessica Hammerman at jhammerman@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu