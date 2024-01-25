COCC Event to Explore Role of Educators Amid Gaza Conflict

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding a moderated panel discussion aimed at addressing the role of educators and higher education institutions amid the unfolding war in Gaza, set for 4pm on Tuesday, January 30, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. This free event will feature an audience Q&A to follow the discussion.

The conversation with community educators and leaders is meant to provide resources and to encourage critical thinking and constructive dialogue. Panelists will include Karim Bouris, principal at Mixte Communications, Laurie Chesley, president of COCC, Jessica Hammerman, associate professor of history at COCC, Marcus LeGrand, Afrocentric program coordinator at COCC and Oregon state Rep. Emerson Levy. Community organizer Morgan Schmidt will serve as moderator

For the Q&A, student and educator questions will be prioritized, as will questions submitted in advance; direct a question to feedback@cocc.edu with “Panel Question” in subject line.

For more information, contact Jessica Hammerman at jhammerman@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu