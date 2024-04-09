COCC Fashion Show Puts Sustainability in the Spotlight

(More than 40 models in donated clothing and accessories are expected to walk the Clothing Connection’s Fashion Show runway, at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, on April 19 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Students and staff of Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and Oregon State University – Cascades (OSU-Cascades) are taking to the runway in honor of Earth Day during the annual Clothing Connection Fashion Show, with more than 40 models in donated clothing and accessories expected to walk at two shows, 4:30pm and 7:30pm, on Friday, April 19, at the Bend campus’s Wille Hall.

The event is a fundraiser, with proceeds to benefit the Clothing Connection, a free donated clothing service for students of COCC and OSU-Cascades. General admission tickets are $10, but students can reserve a seat for free. Registration for all is required in advance; visit cocc.edu/departments/student-life/clothing-connection.

The 4:30pm show includes children’s clothing, while the 7:30pm show will showcase some celebration wear. Between shows, the event will feature a pop-up shop of resale vendors.

The Clothing Connection accepts new and gently used clothing donations, from casual to professional, in excellent, freshly washed condition. COCC started its free clothing program in 2016 as a way to help students acquire items to dress for job interviews, class practicums and the workplace.

For more information on the Clothing Connection Fashion Show, contact clothingconnection@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu