COCC Hosts Open House to Present Madras Campus Expansion Plans

An open house event for Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) upcoming Madras campus expansion will take place from 4-5:30pm on Thursday, April 4, at the Madras campus, 1170 E. Ashwood Rd.

With light refreshments, architectural renderings and a brief program of speakers that begins at 5pm, the event will showcase COCC’s planned development for a 24,000-square-foot building, being designed specifically for early childhood education programs, registered nurse and other health career pathways, and a 100-capacity child care center.

Groundbreaking for the new Madras campus facility is happening this spring, with completion anticipated by the fall of 2025.

The expansion project in Madras is a response to Jefferson County’s needs related to early childhood education and health care workforce gaps, along with a major shortage of child care options in the region, explains Jeremy Green, director of the Madras campus and manager for branch campus capital projects.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the plans for this innovative facility with the community, and to outline how our campus growth will benefit Jefferson County and the wider region,” said Green. “The expansion will impact high schoolers, college students, high school teachers needing continuing ed, families with small children, health care services and the overall well-being of a growing area.”

The campus expansion is being funded through a mix of federal, state, institutional and other public resources. The COCC Foundation is seeking the remaining funds from private philanthropy and grants. Learn more at cocc.edu/growing together.

For more information on the open house, contact Jeremy Green, COCC’s Madras campus director and branch campus capital projects manager, at 541-550-4101 or jgreen2@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

