COCC Hosts ‘Transfer Days’ with Colleges, Universities

(Oregon Transfer Days will be held at the Bend campus on January 27 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting its annual Oregon Transfer Days event — a partnership with Oregon’s public and private colleges and universities, as well as a number of other higher education institutions — from 10am to 1 pm on Monday, January 27, in the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center dining hall, to help students prepare for successful transition to a four-year college or university.

Attendees can drop in and meet with representatives from 17 different public and private universities; registration is not required. Visit cocc.edu/departments/cap/oregon-transfer-days.aspx for details.

“Oregon Transfer Days is a time for exploring options,” said Diane Pritchard, director of COCC’s career services, academic advising and personal counseling office. “It’s a chance to answer any and all questions students may have about programs and the application process. Planning ahead can help students save time and money by ensuring an effective transfer of credits.”

Thousands of Oregon college students make the transition from a community college to a four-year college or university each year, and community college students across the region are encouraged to participate in this event, whether they are actively planning to transfer or just starting to consider their four-year degree opportunities.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

