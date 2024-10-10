COCC Redmond Hosts Interactive Open House

(The Open House will feature academic program demos, college resource showcases, snacks, story times and even a scavenger hunt | Photo courtesy of COCC)

A family-friendly “Open House” at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Redmond campus, from 3-6pm on Wednesday, October 23, will feature academic program demos, college resource showcases, snacks, giveaways, a scavenger hunt and a librarian-led story time for kids in both English and Spanish. The free event, held with community partners Central Oregon STEM Hub and NeighborImpact, will take place in the campus’s Technology Education Center, 2324 SE College Loop.

“We’ll have hands-activities for attendees as they learn more about our programs, such as welding, machining and veterinary technician, along with info tables and displays from our financial aid, advising and free donated clothing services,” said Amy Ward, director of the Redmond campus.

“We’re excited to draw more attention to our growing library of children’s literature, used by our early learning students but also open to the public,” added Ward. A recent grant from Libros for Oregon has expanded the collection of STEM-centered Spanish-language books.

The 25-acre Redmond campus is the base for COCC’s apprenticeship, EV technician, manufacturing and veterinary technician programs, as well as a community health worker training site. The campus offers a broad range of credit courses that lead to transfer degrees, along with Small Business Development Center and professional development offerings, community education classes, computer labs, a selection of summer youth camps and the Central Oregon Summer Spanish Immersion program for adults.

For fall term, credit-seeking enrollment at COCC Redmond, expressed in terms of full-time equivalent students, is up more than eight percent from a year ago.

For more information, contact Amy Ward, Redmond campus director, at 541-504-2902. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu