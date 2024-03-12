Coldwell Banker Bain Announces Innovative Strategic Realignment with New Regional Leadership Team

((L-R) Gregg Lane, brokerage services, David Sly, broker development, and Jamie Girvin, strategic growth, with Coldwell Banker Bain)

Coldwell Banker Bain has announced an innovative strategic realignment with a new regional leadership team, serving both Washington and Oregon. The three principal brokers will offer higher levels of support in their roles: Gregg Lane as brokerage services, David Sly as broker development, and Jamie Girvin as strategic growth.

“This innovative leadership model is specifically designed to cater to the evolving needs of today’s real estate brokers, adapt to the increasingly sophisticated landscape in which they operate, to assist them in providing exceptional service to their clients. Under this new leadership team, we are significantly expanding the pool of resources available to our brokers, and empowering them to be as effective as possible,” said Robert Burns, president of Coldwell Banker Bain. “Since our inception in 1906, Coldwell Banker has consistently been at the forefront, pioneering innovations. This collaborative leadership approach represents the next frontier in industry practices and is poised to set a new standard that others will strive to emulate. While many may imitate it, none have managed to replicate our unparalleled achievements.”

As brokerage services, Lane will supervise transaction management, forms, transaction issues, consumer issues, licensing issues, board/MLS issues and state laws/regulations as well as serve as legal liaison. Native to the Pacific Northwest, he is a trusted real estate broker with 27 years of experience. He was previously a managing principle broker for the Portland West and Lake Oswego offices since 2021. With extensive knowledge in the real estate market, he is a dual-license broker able to work in both Oregon and Washington. He is a member of the Portland Metro Association of REALTORS (PMAR), Oregon Association of REALTORS (OAR), National Association of REALTORS (NAR), Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) and Washington Association of REALTORS (WAR). He has received multiple achievement awards from Coldwell Banker Bain, including Rookie of the Year, International Presidents Elite, International Presidents Circle, International Diamond Society and International Sterling Society.

As broker development, Sly will manage coaching/training, business planning, marketing, company tools/systems as well as primary services like Guaranteed Rate Affinity, American Home Shield and others. He is an experienced real estate professional with a proven track record in broker development and management. He started his career in 1999 in Portland, Oregon and quickly rose through the ranks to become a managing principal broker. He has also been actively involved in industry organizations, including the Oregon Real Estate Forms, Portland Metropolitan Association of REALTORS, and Oregon Association of REALTORS. In 2012, he was recognized as PMAR’s Managing Broker of the Year. In 2013, he joined Coldwell Banker Seal to manage the Lake Oswego office and successfully guided the company through a rebranding to Coldwell Banker Bain in 2017.

As strategic growth, Girvin will oversee onboarding, 2-2-1 broker referral rewards, attracting talent and increasing market share. She was previously the principal managing broker for the Southwest Washington offices of Coldwell Banker Bain. She is a dual license broker able to work in both Oregon and Washington. She joined Coldwell Banker Bain 14 years ago, achieved Platinum status and ranked among the top 25 agents company-wide for 2022 and 2023. Some of her past accomplishments with Coldwell Banker Bain include implementation of real estate tools like REO asset and relocation management, customer relations management and affinity programs. She is passionate about helping build an inclusive and diverse environment that is growth-focused. Stemming from a unique background of proven business development growth, sales and operational skills, she strives to inspire success in her brokers. She aims to instill confidence in brokers looking to build their businesses by identifying their unique talents and strengths by building an environment that cultivates and celebrates success through collaboration and community. In addition to currently serving a two-year term in the diversity, equity and inclusion committee for the Washington Association of REALTORS(WAR), she is a member of the Portland Metro Association of REALTORS (PMAR), Oregon Association of REALTORS (OAR), National Association of REALTORS (NAR), Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS), NW Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS), Willamette Valley MLS (WVMLS), Yakima Flex MLS(YARMLS), Clark County Association of Realtors (CCAR), Yakima Association of Realtors (YAR) and Lower Columbia Association of Realtors (LoCar).

About Coldwell Banker Bain in Washington:

Coldwell Banker Bain in Washington, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 19 offices with approximately 731 independent brokers throughout Washington. It is part of Coldwell Banker Bain operating throughout Oregon and Washington. Coldwell Banker Bain is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

About Coldwell Banker Bain in Oregon:

Coldwell Banker Bain in Oregon, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates three offices with approximately 178 independent brokers throughout Oregon. It is part of Coldwell Banker Bain operating throughout Oregon and Washington. Coldwell Banker Bain is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

