Collaboration between Cascade Lakes Brewing, Old Standby Brewing Raises More Than $4,000 for Habitat for Humanity

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery, announced that “Helles for Habitat” sales raised more than $4,000 for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Cascade Lakes brewed the German-style Helles Lager in collaboration with Old Standby Brewing Co. of Salem, pledging $1 from every pint sold at Cascade Lakes’ three pubs to the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

In total, Helles for Habitat — which was brewed in part to celebrate the opening of the new Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market in southeast Bend — tallied $4,095 for Habitat by the time the special beer sold out over the fall.

Helles for Habit was a collaborative effort between Ryan Schmiege, brewmaster for Cascade Lakes, and Ryan Holt of Old Standby. A nano-brewery, Holt founded Old Standby to collaborate with larger breweries to create beers that benefit charity.

“Helles for Habitat is the direct result of a partnership between two breweries with perfectly aligned missions, and we couldn’t be happier with how our customers responded to the beer’s release,” said Andy Rhine, co-owner and general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. “Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is an incredible organization that addresses one of our area’s most urgent needs, and we are proud that we can offer our support.”

“We are grateful for the partnership with Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. and Old Standby Brewing,” said Carly Colgan, CEO of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “Too many hard-working households are priced out of homeownership in Central Oregon. Non-profit collaborations like this help advance the great work that each of our organizations are doing.”

For more information on Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. and its not-for-profit model, visit cascadelakes.com/our-impact.

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.:

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery and among the region’s pioneering breweries. Locally owned and operated by the Rhine family, Cascade Lakes is a bold, genuine, and innovative brewing and eatery company that remains true to its deep local roots. As a not-for-profit, Cascade Lakes donates its entire net profit to a wide range of causes, many focused on stewardship, conservation, and animal welfare efforts. Cascade Lakes can be found in stores across six states (WA, OR, CA, ID, MT, and NV), on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs in Redmond and Bend.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity:

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 225 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

cascadelakes.com • bendredmondhabitat.org