Come Hear Dave McClelland Talk About 2023 Energy Trust Programs

Featured Speaker:

Dave McClelland, Energy Trust of Oregon!

Dave McClelland is senior program manager for Energy Trust of Oregon’s solar incentive program. Since he joined Energy Trust in 2006, the program has supported 15,000 solar installations on Oregon homes and businesses and been nationally recognized for its innovative market development work. Energy Trust’s solar team is currently focused on strategies to increase solar adoption among low- and moderate-income customers and to prepare for a market where advanced solar plus storage systems provide benefits for both customers and the grid.

OSSIA Annual Member Meeting,

February 24 in Portland

Date: February 24, 2023

Start Time: 10am PST

Location: Crowne Plaza, Portland — Downtown Convention Center

Everyone MUST register if you wish to attend. All are welcome. Free for OSSIA members. Non-members $45.

In addition to networking, hearing from SEIA about IRA implementation, and learning about OSSIA’s 2023 agenda, members will vote on the new Board of Directors.

OSSIA has eight Board seats up for election which members will vote on at the meeting.

Meet the nine candidates for OSSIA’s Board of Directors! Each OSSIA member organization will have one vote per open seat at the Annual Meeting on February 24.

View the agenda for the Annual Member meeting on February 24.

Register Now

orssia.org