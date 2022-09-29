Comedy For Kids’ Sake Returns to the Tower Theatre

We’re rolling out the red carpet, and you are invited! Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon for a fabulous night of comedy, libations and igniting potential. Presented by Cascade Disposal, our 25th annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake is returning to the Tower Theatre November 4, 2022, and promises to be the best yet!

All proceeds from Bend’s premier red-carpet event go towards matching Central Oregon youth with caring adult mentors. Hundreds of kids from Madras to La Pine need someone to stand in their corner. Join us for a spectacular event, become a Defender of Potential and change a life for the better, forever.

About the entertainment:

Tyler Boeh is professionally funny. He has won or been a finalist in several well-known comedy competitions from San Francisco to Boston, and performed in dozens of major cities in between. With a background in improv and a love for writing, Tyler’s act is fast paced with a shotgun delivery. His comedy can be described as high-energy, intelligent and silly. Whether he is on the small stage of an intimate comedy club or performing at a theater.

The evening includes a huge silent auction and an exciting live auction with items that YOU want. Get ready to travel, as our live auction will include two Round Trips Tickets anywhere in the world on Alaska (Value $2,500), a one week stay in Cabo, Mexico, a trip to Tuscany, Italy with private cooking class and private wine tour and a fishing adventure with a stay in a private cabin on the Lower Deschutes. Also for bid will be an amazing Bend Outdoor Ski Package, including a Season Pass to Mt. Bachelor and a Sled Dog Tour for two and our annual “Show Stopper” including thousands of dollars in Wine and Beer! Molly May of Marquam Auction Agency Benefit Auctioneer is our auctioneer this fall. She’s charming, kind, endlessly energetic and one of the most fun-loving people you’re likely to meet.

Friday, November 4, 2022

Tower Theatre

Doors Open: V.I.P. Party at 5pm (J-Dub on Bond)

General Admission at 6pm (Tower)

For sponsorship information, contact Jenn Davis at 541-312-6047 jdavis@bbbsco.org

21 years of age and older event