Coming Up Next Week!

Next Week!

Ribbon Cutting RootedHomes

Poplar Community

January 9 | 12-1pm

19946 SW Poplar Ave., Bend

Free to Attend | RSVP Requested

Please join RootedHomes, in partnership with the Bend Chamber, in celebrating the completion of the new Poplar Community!

The ceremony will begin with home tours at 12pm, followed by speaker comments at 12:15pm, including Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang. The ribbon-cutting and photo-op will take place at 12:45pm.

Learn More

Next Week!

MEMBERSHIP 101

Maximizing Your Membership

January 9 | 10-11am

Bend Chamber

Free to Attend | RSVP Required

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

Come prepared to introduce yourself and your business and meet other business professionals.

Learn More

Next Week!

Commerce & Coffee

January 11 | 8-9am

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

Free for Members | $10 Non-Members

Registration Required

Come extend your professional network at Touchmark at Pilot Butte while enjoying coffee from Thump and morning bites from Great Harvest.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Kernutt Stokes and our featured non-profit, Volunteers in Medicine!

Learn More

What’s Brewing: Housing Production Strategies

& Solutions for 2024

January 24 | 5-7:30pm

Tetherow Event Pavilion

$25 Members | $40 Non-Members

Communities across Oregon are projecting significant housing shortages, with Bend looking at a shortfall of thousands of homes.

To address this challenge, Governor Kotek created a Housing Production Advisory Council (HPAC) in 2023 to address barriers to building.

Learn about the HPAC recommendations, Governor Kotek’s housing policy agenda, and implications for our local business community.

Learn More

Bend YP Expert Lab:

Integrating AI Tools Into

Your Future Workflow

February 7 | 5-7pm

Open Space Event Studios

$25 for Everyone |

Free for YP Passport Holders

Artificial intelligence has exploded on the scene and is here to stay.

In today’s rapidly evolving job landscape, AI mastery isn’t just an advantage—it’s a necessity. Whether you’re a business owner, middle manager, aspiring entrepreneur, or simply someone eager to stay ahead, join us and take the first step to AI excellence.

Learn More

BEND 101

February 27 | 5:30-8pm

Central Oregon Community College

$15 for Everyone

Spend the evening getting to know the history of Bend, how it developed into what we experience today, and how we can contribute to a thriving community into the future.

Our seasonal focus will be on the development, status and future of the Higher Education System in Central Oregon. Representatives from both COCC and OSU-Cascades will be on hand to share and answer questions.

Learn More

bendchamber.org