Coming Up Next Week!

Next Week!
Ribbon Cutting RootedHomes
Poplar Community
January 9 | 12-1pm
19946 SW Poplar Ave., Bend
Free to Attend | RSVP Requested
Please join RootedHomes, in partnership with the Bend Chamber, in celebrating the completion of the new Poplar Community!
The ceremony will begin with home tours at 12pm, followed by speaker comments at 12:15pm, including Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang. The ribbon-cutting and photo-op will take place at 12:45pm.
Next Week!
MEMBERSHIP 101
Maximizing Your Membership
January 9 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber
Free to Attend | RSVP Required
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.
Come prepared to introduce yourself and your business and meet other business professionals.
Next Week!
Commerce & Coffee
January 11 | 8-9am
Touchmark at Pilot Butte
Free for Members | $10 Non-Members
Registration Required
Come extend your professional network at Touchmark at Pilot Butte while enjoying coffee from Thump and morning bites from Great Harvest.
Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Kernutt Stokes and our featured non-profit, Volunteers in Medicine!
What’s Brewing: Housing Production Strategies
& Solutions for 2024
January 24 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Event Pavilion
$25 Members | $40 Non-Members
Communities across Oregon are projecting significant housing shortages, with Bend looking at a shortfall of thousands of homes.
To address this challenge, Governor Kotek created a Housing Production Advisory Council (HPAC) in 2023 to address barriers to building.
Learn about the HPAC recommendations, Governor Kotek’s housing policy agenda, and implications for our local business community.
Bend YP Expert Lab:
Integrating AI Tools Into
Your Future Workflow
February 7 | 5-7pm
Open Space Event Studios
$25 for Everyone |
Free for YP Passport Holders
Artificial intelligence has exploded on the scene and is here to stay.
In today’s rapidly evolving job landscape, AI mastery isn’t just an advantage—it’s a necessity. Whether you’re a business owner, middle manager, aspiring entrepreneur, or simply someone eager to stay ahead, join us and take the first step to AI excellence.
BEND 101
February 27 | 5:30-8pm
Central Oregon Community College
$15 for Everyone
Spend the evening getting to know the history of Bend, how it developed into what we experience today, and how we can contribute to a thriving community into the future.
Our seasonal focus will be on the development, status and future of the Higher Education System in Central Oregon. Representatives from both COCC and OSU-Cascades will be on hand to share and answer questions.