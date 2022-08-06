Common AC Problems and What to Do About Them

Many people believe that air conditioning is only luxury and that they can live without it during the summer months. This could not be further from the truth. Air conditioning is actually quite essential, especially in the southern United States. If your AC unit isn’t working properly, it could be because of one of these common problems. Keep reading to find out more.

Cold Air is Not Blowing

There can be a lot of reasons why your ravenously searching online for “ AC not blowing cold air ” to find a solution, but some of the most common reasons are a clogged air filter, a low refrigerant level, or a problem with the compressor. If your AC isn’t blowing cold air, you should check the air filter to see if it’s clogged. If it is, you can clean or replace it. You should also check the refrigerant level to make sure it’s not too low. If it is, you can have a technician add more refrigerant. If the compressor is the problem, you may need to have it repaired or replaced.

The Thermostat is Faulty

If your AC thermostat is not working, it could be due to a number of reasons. One of the most common reasons is a problem with the wiring. If the wiring is not properly connected, it can prevent the thermostat from working. Another common problem is a malfunctioning thermostat. If the thermostat is not working properly, it will not be able to control the AC unit. Additionally, if the thermostat is not set to the correct temperature, it will not be able to properly cool the house. If you are experiencing problems with your AC thermostat, it is best to consult a professional to determine the cause and repair the problem. You may need a replacement .

The Refrigerant Leaks

If your AC is leaking refrigerant, there are a few things you can do to try and fix the issue. First, make sure the leak is actually coming from the AC unit and not another part of your home. Once you’ve confirmed the leak is coming from the AC, you can try some of the following methods to stop the leak:

If the leak is small, you can try to patch it with a sealant.

If the leak is bigger, you may need to replace the AC unit altogether.

In some cases, you may be able to fix the leak by recharging the AC unit with refrigerant.

If all else fails, you can call a professional to help you fix the leak.

The UV Lights Aren’t Working

Ultraviolet (UV) lights are an important part of your air conditioning system. They help to kill bacteria and other organisms in the air, which can help keep you healthy. UV lights can also help to reduce the amount of dust and other allergens in the air. If you’re experiencing problems with your AC’s UV lights, there are a few potential solutions you can try. First, make sure that the UV lights are turned on. Some ACs have a light that indicates whether the UV lights are on or off. If the light is off, turn it on and see if that fixes the problem. If the UV lights are on and the problem persists, then there might be something blocking the light from reaching the coils. Check to see if there is any dirt, dust, or other debris blocking the light. If there is, clean it up. If the light is still blocked, the UV lights might need to be replaced. Contact a technician to have them replaced.

Overall, it is important to be aware of the most common AC problems and what to do about them in order to keep your unit running smoothly and efficiently. By taking the necessary precautions and addressing any issues as they arise, you can help prolong the life of your AC unit and avoid costly repairs.