Compass Commercial Becomes Only AMO Firm in Central Oregon

As of August 2023, Compass Commercial Asset and Property Management is the only commercial real estate firm in Central Oregon to hold the esteemed Accredited Management Organization (AMO) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). This accreditation is the premier recognition of excellence a real estate firm can achieve.

“The AMO accreditation sets Compass Commercial apart from its competitors as the only Accredited Management Organization in Central Oregon and one of the best commercial property management firms in Oregon,” Russ Monroe, vice president of Asset & Property Management, stated. “It recognizes our company’s strong commitment to an enforceable, higher ethical standard, in-depth market knowledge, and mission to help our clients achieve the highest and best use of their assets.”

Monroe joined Compass Commercial in 2022 as a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) with a Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM) designation and over 15 years of experience in commercial property management. As the Vice President of Asset and Property Management, Monroe oversees the department, which manages over 2.3 million square feet of commercial space throughout Central Oregon. His achievement in obtaining his Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation in July 2023 further solidifies him as an industry leader, and it facilitated Compass Commercial’s qualification for the AMO accreditation.

“Obtaining the CPM designation through IREM is about more than demonstrating a commitment to professionalism,” Monroe stated. “It certifies me individually and internationally as a member of an elite group of real estate professionals committed to maximizing value for our clients and the experience to do so.”

There are over 500 AMO firms worldwide and only 17 in Oregon. The AMO accreditation, coupled with Monroe’s and Caroline McDonald’s recent procurement of their CPM designations, uniquely positions Compass Commercial to sustain its role as the premier commercial property management firm in Central Oregon.

About Compass Commercial Asset & Property Management:

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, asset and property management and construction services, Compass Commercial has been a leader in the Central Oregon commercial real estate industry since 1996. Our Asset & Property Management division addresses owner and tenant needs to optimize your commercial real estate investments. We are entrusted with the management of over 2.3 million square feet of commercial space throughout Central Oregon, offering cutting-edge technology, relationships with local vendors, and a dedicated team of industry experts, including two Certified Property Managers (CPM), one Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM) and one Real Property Administrator (RPA). In addition, we are the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO) accreditation.

About IREM

For 90 years, our members have made us the world’s strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM, ARM, ACoM, and AMO certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession.

