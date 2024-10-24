Compass Commercial Closes Major Deals in September

(Photo courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services is pleased to announce notable commercial transactions closed by the firm in September 2024.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM and Pat Kesgard, CCIM represented the seller, Bend Land Holdings, in the sale of 63270 Lyman Place in Bend. Compass Commercial brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Eli Harrison represented the buyer, TREA Bend, LLC. The 28,492 SF industrial building on 1.57 acres sold for $3,150,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Jay Lyons, CCIM and Howard Friedman, CCIM (Retired) represented the landlord, IBC Development, in the lease of a new 23,400 SF industrial building on 1.33 acres located at 760 NE Jackpine Court in Redmond.

Broker Terry O’Neil, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Best Life Ventures, LLC, and the buyer, Sisters Habitat for Humanity, in the sale of 254 W Adams Street in Sisters. The 8,967 SF industrial building on 1.00 acre sold for $1,650,000.

Brokers Pat Kesgard, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Sandeb LP, in the acquisition of 15290 SW Pacific Highway in Tigard. The 462 SF coffee shop sold for $1,100,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Eli Harrison represented the landlord, 360 Bond Holding, LLC, in the lease of a 2,942 SF office suite located at 360 SW Bond Street in Bend. Lyons also represented the tenant, Brown and Brown Insurance.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz, CCIM represented the landlord, Twenty Keys, LLC, in the lease of a 674 SF retail suite in Discovery Corner at 1212 NW Skyline Ranch Road in Bend. Lyons also represented the tenant, Harper House Design, LLC.

If you have questions about these transactions, please contact the appropriate broker at Compass Commercial Real Estate Services at 541.383.2444.

Read the article online here.

About Compass Commercial Real Estate Services:

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, property management and construction, Compass Commercial has been helping buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants achieve their unique commercial real estate goals since 1996. We are Central Oregon’s largest commercial real estate firm with the most collective industry expertise amongst our team including two of Central Oregon’s only Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designees, eight Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), one Certified Property Manager (CPM) and one Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM). In addition, we are the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO) accreditation.

compasscommercial.com