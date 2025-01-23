Compass Commercial Selects New President

(Photo courtesy of Compass Commercial)

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services announces that Russell Huntamer has been selected as the company’s president for 2025 and 2026. Graham Dent, who served as president during a successful term in both 2023 and 2024, will assume the role of Vice President of Operations. Ellisse Dickey, who is also the Marketing Director, will be taking on the Vice President role. Huntamer has been with Compass Commercial since 2005, and brings extensive experience in investment and land sales, as well as retail leasing.

“It was an honor to serve as Compass Commercial president over the past two years,” Dent stated. “I’m extremely proud of the team of professionals at our company and thankful for each person’s commitment to improving the client experience. I’m excited to pass the torch to Russell who will be a great leader to move the company forward. Not only does he bring a lot of energy and new ideas, but he has a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market here in Central Oregon.”

Huntamer expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “It’s a privilege to be selected as Compass Commercial’s acting president for the next two years. Since I started here nearly 20 years ago, I’ve had the opportunity to work under exceptional leaders, and Graham is a vital part of that legacy. He continued to build upon the foundation Compass was founded on, and I look forward to continuing that tradition. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do; our success is defined by theirs.”

During Dent’s leadership, Compass Commercial achieved significant milestones and earned several accolades. The company received the 2023 Bend Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Organizational Growth and was named the 2023 Source Weekly’s Best Real Estate Company in Central Oregon, as well as the runner-up in 2024. Compass Commercial also earned recognition as a Top Workplace by The Oregonian in both 2023 and 2024. Additionally, Compass Commercial Construction received the 2024 Sanctuary Reinvented Award at the Building a Better Oregon Awards for its work on the Juniper Mountain Counseling project.

As Compass Commercial continues to expand its services and achieve impressive growth, the company’s dedication to its community remains a core value. With Russell Huntamer at the helm, Compass Commercial is poised to build on its strong foundation and continue driving success for its clients and the community. The company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation ensures a bright future as it enters this new chapter of leadership.

About Compass Commercial Real Estate Services:

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, property management and construction, Compass Commercial has been helping buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants achieve their unique commercial real estate goals since 1996. We are Central Oregon’s largest commercial real estate firm with the most collective industry expertise amongst our team including two of Central Oregon’s only Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designees, eight Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), one Certified Property Manager (CPM) and one Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM). In addition, we are the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO) accreditation.

compasscommercial.com