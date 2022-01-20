Confluence Fly Shop Adds Pub & Patio in the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

New Craft Beer Bar within the Fly Fishing Shop includes Eight Taps & an Indoor-Outdoor Space

Visitors to Bend’s Old Mill District — shoppers and outdoor adventure clients, as well as craft beer fans — have a new spot to grab a pint and bend the ear of area experts in fishing, flies and tackle.

Confluence Fly Shop owner Tye Krueger recently unveiled a significant store remodel for 2022, the highlight of which includes the addition of an eight-tap bar, with sliding-glass door access to seating in an outdoor patio. Krueger said he hopes these additions will complement their current retail space as well as enhance the experience of customers attending fly shop classes, events and guided trips.

“With so many great fly shops in Central Oregon, we’re always striving to be the premier destination for fishermen visiting our region,” said Krueger, who founded Confluence Fly Shop in 2013. “The addition of the bar will enhance an awesome fly shop vibe that is already built on one of the most broad-reaching product collections and knowledgeable staff in the area.”

“We have a great riverfront location in the Old Mill District, classes, workshops and guided fishing trips,” Krueger added. “Swapping lies over a cold beer with your friends, is a natural next step after a day on the water.”

The roughly 20-foot-long, nine-stool bar, features a large TV and a rotating selection of draught and bottled beer, wine and cider. While the new countertop was designed to be dual purpose and double as the main point-of-sale for the store, the bar is open to the public during normal store hours.

“Retail customers, students participating in our clinics and seminars, as well as our guided fishing clients alike will now be able to enjoy one of the bar’s cold libations when visiting the shop,” Krueger said.

“Confluence’s new pub should be a great place to grab a beer for both experienced anglers and passersby simply looking to have a great local craft beer,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director at the Old Mill District.

“There’s already such a great community wrapped around fly fishing here in Central Oregon, and this will be an ideal spot where they can meet up, tell stories, share tips and just enjoy one another’s company.

“The great thing,” Eastes added, “is it’s open to everyone. You don’t need to know anything about fishing to enjoy a beer or two at Tye’s new space.”

According to Krueger, taps will continually rotate, and at times, will likely include various ciders and kombucha. He also plans to serve wine and various drinks available in cans and bottles.

“When the weather gets nice and the Old Mill District is just brimming with people, I feel like we can be another incredible place to just sit and have a cold beer or other refreshing beverage,” Krueger said. “During the right time of year, it’s just so nice to sit outside, enjoy a sunset or relax on a warm sunny, high desert afternoon.”

Located at 375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 100, in Bend’s Old Mill District, Confluence Fly Shop is open Monday through Saturday, 10am to 8pm, and Sundays, 11am to 6pm

confluenceflyshop.com • oldmilldistrict.com