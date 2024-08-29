ConnectW: Empowering Women to Redefine Success in 2024

“Belonging to ConnectW has given me the opportunity to be surrounded by inspiring women. Each member brings a fresh perspective and diverse background, creating a synergy that continually pushes me to grow both personally and professionally,” says Shannon Lea Reynolds, ConnectW president. “The encouragement and wisdom shared among members have been instrumental in advancing my entrepreneurial journey and strengthening my connection to the business community.” ConnectW empowers professional women to expand their networks, gain visibility for their businesses, and build leadership skills through various involvement opportunities. The organization offers a supportive community where women can grow professionally and personally.

Established in 1986 in Bend, ConnectW continues to thrive, gaining new members monthly. The nonprofit organization is led by a board of directors with solid business backgrounds and a passion for community service. “2024 has been a remarkable year for us. We welcomed many new members from diverse businesses across Bend, Redmond, Sisters, and Sunriver. Our blend of personal and professional development programming, along with the social aspects of our events, has been a major attraction,” continued Reynolds.

ConnectW provides four events per month for members and guests. On the first Thursday of each month, there is a Munch & Mingle in Redmond, and our Bend Munch & Mingle is on the second Thursday of each month. Both are held at a local restaurant. Every third Wednesday features the Monthly Meeting, which includes an educational program and ample networking time. An additional members-only event, Cocktail Connections, offers another opportunity for members to socialize and celebrate successes. This evening event is hosted at various member venues like storefronts, offices, homes or restaurants. Business professionals interested in attending an event are encouraged to watch the events calendar on the connectw.org website for registration.

The programming director, Brandie Foster, invites speakers from throughout the West Coast to present at the monthly meetings. This year’s presentations have covered a wide range of topics including overcoming obstacles, social media marketing, visionary leadership, aligning business goals with personal values and many more great topics focused on helping members develop personal and professional leadership skills.

Local businesswoman and member Christine Eisenhower, CPA and financial advisor, will join us for a panel discussion on financial and estate planning for small businesses on September 20. As a valued member of ConnectW, Eisenhower brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. This panel will offer essential insights and strategies to help small business owners manage their finances, plan, and create a succession plan. The event will be held at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. in Bend, from 5:30-8pm. Interested guests can register at connectw.org/events; the deadline for registration is September 16. A catered meal will be served as part of the $35 member registration fee. The non-member registration fee is $45.

Through the support of our sponsors, we can continue to bring new programming to our members, while giving sponsors the opportunity to highlight their businesses and stay visible in the business community. Kaye Kloster, district director for SCORE Oregon/SW Washington shared that “SCORE’s sponsorship of ConnectW has allowed many members to acquire mentors to help them achieve their business goals. Additionally, SCORE has a direct line to women small business owners in Central Oregon with ConnectW. Our two organizations complement each other quite well.”

Professionals interested in getting involved with ConnectW as a speaker, sponsor, or attendee can find more details on the website. Join for an opportunity to expand your network and connect with like-minded businesswomen in Central Oregon.

connectw.org