Council on Aging of Central Oregon Receives New Matching Grant to Finalize Build Out of New Senior Services Center

(Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund awards $50,000 Matching Grant and OnPoint Community Credit Union makes first matching gift of $5,000)

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) announces that it has received a $50,000 matching grant from the Maybelle Clark Macdonald (MCM) Fund to finish the build-out of the organization’s Senior Services Center, set to open to the public for community dining on November 23, 2022. The grant supports the project’s final phase, including casework and lighting for the dining room, furniture and electronics for the community and social rooms, refurbished storage sheds and other infrastructure updates.

The MCM Fund was started in 1970 with the mission of easing hardship and improving the well-being of humanity, specifically supporting work in Oregon. This is the first grant that CoA has received from the MCM Fund.

CoA is now fundraising for another $50,000 to match this grant, with limits of $5,000 per donor. The Council received its first $5,000 corporate match from OnPoint Community Credit Union, which has been a supporter for five years. “The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has a nearly 50-year legacy of working to be supportive, inclusive and compassionate toward a community whose struggles often go overlooked,” said Stephen Wymer, OnPoint’s Central Oregon area manager and vice president. “As a community credit union, we are honored to continue supporting their mission and strengthening the Central Oregon area we’re proud to call home.”

The Senior Services Center is at the former Bend Community Center site at 1036 NE Fifth Street. In-person dining, which has been on hold since the start of the pandemic, will restart on November 23 and will continue every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except November 24 and 25.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon:

Since 1975, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. CoA advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being.

councilonaging.org