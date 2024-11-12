At the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, our mission is to support all Central Oregonians to age well wherever and however they choose. We empower, advocate for, and provide services to older community members and their loved ones. We provide food and nutrition options like Meals on Wheels and community dining, Medicare and long term planning, family caregiver support, and social engagement programs, such as Caring Connections and Pet Pals. As aging experts, we ensure seniors can access the support, services, and resources they need across the tri-county.

In a 12-month period between 2022 and 2023, we delivered 115,665 Meals on Wheels, served 38,931 senior lunches, answered more than 4,200 calls with information and referrals, provided 631 hours of Medicare counseling, funded close to 3,000 hours of home and personal care services, and provided 657 hours of paid respite support for caregivers. We also helped to facilitate more than 1,325 friendly phone calls between volunteers and isolated seniors, and delivered food, supplies, and veterinary care to beloved companions of 116 clients.

We couldn’t have done all of this without the support and dedication of our volunteers and donors. Their generosity helps us build a stronger senior community across all of Central Oregon. If you’d like to join our volunteer team, you’ll find a warm and welcoming environment where you can make a direct impact on the lives of your neighbors.

councilonaging.org