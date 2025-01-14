County Releases Popular Annual Financial Report

Deschutes County has released this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), which is a summary of the more in-depth Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) from the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.

“The PAFR is designed to help residents understand County government finances,” said Chief Financial Officer Robert Tintle. “The high-level information provided in the report includes a ten-year history of the county’s revenues, expenses and debts, as well as an explanation of how property taxes are utilized.”

For the last five years, the Deschutes County Finance team has received awards for “Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting” from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). The reports were evaluated by judges who considered the reader appeal, understandability, distribution method, and creativity in the reports, along with other factors.

You can view or download a copy of this year’s PAFR at this link, or you can request a hard copy of the report by sending an email to finance@deschutes.org.

deschutes.org