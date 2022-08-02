Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Grants Family Access Network $15,000

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $15,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation (CCUIF) to help children and their family members living in Deschutes County access crucial basic-needs resources, as part of the CCUIF’s most recent round of giving, which awarded 61 charities a total of $649,930. Fourteen FAN advocates serve 53 public school sites in Deschutes County, removing barriers for families who are low-income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness.

“On behalf of the CCUIF, I want to commend our partners in the nonprofit world for your work and tenacity. It has made a huge difference in many, many lives,” said Carma Mornarich, executive director of the CCUIF.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation began in 1993. The CCUIF’s mission is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The Foundation has put increasing emphasis on basic needs so more hungry people get fed.

“We want to congratulate the CCUIF on their 25th Anniversary of supporting nonprofit organizations through their generous grant program,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “We’re honored to be among those selected this year to benefit from their partnership as our advocates connect many in need to vital resources.”

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675