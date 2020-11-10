Crook County Health Department FREE Flu Shot Clinic

The Crook County Health Department as the lead agency is partnering with Mosaic Medical and local support agencies and volunteers to conduct a FREE Drive Through Flu shot clinic on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10am to 3pm. Mosaic Medical will be offering FREE COVID-19 rapid testing to 40 individuals throughout the day. The health department will also be giving away face coverings and hand sanitizer for free to anyone who needs it.

In this time of uncertainty with the COVID pandemic still hitting our nation hard, we are seeing an increase in cases throughout Oregon and specifically here in Crook County. The Crook County Health Department recommends getting an annual flu shot and especially this year to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu. During this challenging time of Pandemic, we will be fully complying with all the requirements of the Oregon State Executive Order by wearing face coverings and maintaining our physical distancing, keeping our staff and you as safe as possible.

How will this work:

This will be a drive through at the Crook County Fairgrounds — Everyone will enter the main gate on Main Street and drive through the Fairgrounds to Carey Foster Hall — the flu shots will be given to anyone wanting one without you getting out of your car. You will then exit onto Lynn Blvd or go to the Mosaic Medical mobile van to be tested for COVID-19. With grant funds both services are FREE to our public.

Walk ups are also welcome.

Please visit our website at: co.crook.or.us/health and click on the immunization consent form (also available in Spanish) in the middle of the main page — fill out the form and bring it with you to the drive through clinic. If you don’t have on, one will be provided for you on site.

When will this happen:

Saturday, November 14, 2020 — Main Gates open at 10am

This is open to the general public and the clinic will close at 3pm or until the vaccine runs out

