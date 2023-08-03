Crook County Law Enforcement Community Breakfast Event

On Friday August 11, 2023, from 7-9am, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Ray Austin at Country Financial and Dean Pettyjohn at Proline Fabrication, will be hosting a pre-sale breakfast at the Crook County Fairgrounds.

Law enforcement will be serving breakfast. 4H kids will be present to talk with potential buyers prior to the 4H auction on Saturday and tell the people why their animal will be the best one to purchase at the sale. This is the first time that we have had a meeting like this and think it will be a big success. So, come down to the fairgrounds and have breakfast, have fun, and talk with some the local kids that work hard all summer to get ready for the Crook County Fair.

Time: 7-9am

7-9am Date: Friday August 11, 2023

Friday August 11, 2023 Location: Under the white tent near the fairgrounds office

co.crook.or.us/sheriff