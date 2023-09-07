CycleBar Bend Announces Fall Fitness Challenge

Cyclebar Bend is launching a Fall Fitness Challenge kicking oﬀ on September 14 and challenging participants to complete 30 classes in 45 days!

In addition to our classic rides, this challenge will include our new class format — CycleHIIT — which consists of a 30 minute ride followed by 30 minutes of weights and core on our riverfront patio.

The kickoﬀ party for this challenge is Thursday, September 14 at 6pm. Join us for a workout at 5:30pm or just come hang out for small bites and cocktails. Everyone present will be entered to win swag from Hydro Flask, lululemon and Vooray.

Cyclebar Bend was founded by Stefanie and Kirk Nelson in 2018 and has weathered the storm of COVID alongside many boutique fitness studios. Now that the skies are clear, Stefanie and her team of elite in- door cycle Instructors invite you to join in the fun of our Fall Fitness Challenge and become part of the most inclusive fitness studio com- munity in Bend!

cyclebar.com