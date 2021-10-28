Dance, Sing, Eat, Drink & Celebrate at the HalloWine Party

(Artwork | Courtesy of Lava Terrace Cellars)

Celebrate HalloWine with us starting at 6pm on Saturday, October 30 at Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St. in Redmond.

Enjoy dancing and karaoke. The costume contest starts at 8pm, with the top three original costumes receiving cash and other prizes.

Food and drinks are available for purchase. There is a $5 cover fee that will be donated to a local charity. Please RSVP to lavaterracecellars@gmail.com so we can plan for food and drinks.

Save the date for our Red, White and Rose Cellar Sale

Shop the Black Friday Sales and then attend our Red, White and Rose Cellar Sale 12-6pm Friday, November 26 at Eqwine Wine Bar in Redmond. Plan on tasting our wines, purchasing a glass of wine and shopping our cellar sale.

We will have wine tastings along with some food for you to enjoy. Discounts are 10 percent on six bottles and 15 percent for a case of wine. Stock up for your holiday gatherings and holiday gifts.

Thank you to our friends and family

We are incredibly grateful to our friends and family members who helped with our 2021 Harvest. The fruit looks and tastes amazing, with the grapes reaching our goals for brix and pH levels. Every year, we are thankful for how everything comes together to get the grapes picked in our vineyard and off to the winery, both in Bend. And we are feeling blessed every day to see our vision of growing grapes and making wine a reality. It’s truly something to raise a glass and say cheers when you see your hard work and dreams come true. Here’s to celebrating in 2022 with a glass of our 2021 vintage. Every indication we have is that this wine is going to be something special.

Thank you and Cheers,

Dina and Duane Barker

Where to purchase our wines

Football tailgaters, harvest parties, HalloWine parties, hostess gifts, Thanksgiving… just a few reasons to stock up on our wine before all the celebrations happening in the next few months.

Our wine can be purchased here:

Bend

3rd St. Beverage

E. Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market

Central Oregon Locavore Indoor Farmers Market

Elixir Wine Group

Market of Choice – Bend

Newport Ave. Market

Schilling’s Garden Market

The High Desert Museum – Coming Soon

The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar

Trailhead Liquor

La Pine

Ray’s Food Place

Redmond

Eqwine Wine Bar

Schoolhouse Produce

Sisters

Black Butte Ranch – General Store

Oliver Lemon’s Sisters

Ray’s Food Place

Sunriver

Josie K’s Deli and Market in The Sunriver Business Park

Terrebonne

Oliver Lemon’s Terrebonne