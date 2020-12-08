Deadline Extended: Rethink Waste Community Grants Still Available

(The Kansas Avenue Learning Garden wash station | Photo courtesy of the Environmental Center)

The deadline for the Environmental Center’s waste reduction grants has been extended to give extra time to applicants due to COVID and the holidays. TEC is to provide a total of $7,000 (each award at $500-$2000) to individuals or families, businesses or organizations in Deschutes County for creative waste reduction ideas.



Everyone has seen such an increase in single-use disposables since the start of the pandemic: and we want to help you or your organization change that:

Do you have a drinking station but no way to safely wash cups? Perhaps you could apply to use the money for a dishwasher? Or get creative and make an outdoor dishwashing station like we have in the Kansas Avenue Learning Garden?

Do you see a lot of wasted food that could be avoided with a tumbling composter for your business?

Do you see a lot of trash being put into the recycling and vice versa? Apply for some good quality signage to help people know what goes where.

While there are some project stipulations such as measurable results and the ability to last beyond the funding period, TEC encourages anyone with a waste prevention idea to apply.



See website for details: EnviroCenter.org/CommunityGrants2020. Contact Ani with questions at ani@envirocenter.org. Rethink Waste is an Environmental Center program that operates in partnership with the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and local garbage service providers.

envirocenter.org/programs/rethink-waste-project