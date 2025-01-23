Demystifying Artificial Intelligence: Now and the Future

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

In recent years, AI has become more and more prevalent, sparking both excitement and concern. But what is AI really? How does it affect our lives, and what should we be worried about — if anything?

Join us for an engaging forum where we’ll break down the myths, dive into the ethical discussions, and uncover the real-world applications of AI. From the tech you’re already using to how AI is shaping industries locally in Central Oregon, we’ll explore it all.

Speakers:

Justin Coats , CEO, NeeshAI

, CEO, NeeshAI John Graham , Executive Director, Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (COCC)

, Executive Director, Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (COCC) Matti Neustadt, Founding Attorney, Forstai Cyber Kinetics, LLC.

Whether you’re curious, skeptical, or just want to learn more about the future of technology, this event will give you the insights you need to navigate AI’s evolving role in our lives.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get informed and ask questions. We can’t wait to see you there!

If the financial cost of attending is a barrier, use Promo Code CivicCO for a complimentary forum registration made possible by generous grants from St. Charles Health System and Pacific Power Foundation.

