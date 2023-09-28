Department Of Revenue To Host Career Event Session in Ontario

The Oregon Department of Revenue will host a career fair session October 4 in Ontario.

The event will take place 10am to 12pm in the River Room of the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 SE Fifth Ave. in Ontario. Representatives from DOR’s Human Resources office and Director Betsy Imholt will be on hand to discuss job openings and the advantages of working for the state.

The Department of Revenue offers 11 paid holidays, insurance, paid vacation, sick, and personal leave with the possible option of working from home.

Job seekers can find a complete list of openings and more information about the Ontario career event sessions and registration on the career page of the Department of Revenue’s website.

