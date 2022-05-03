Department of Revenue to Promote Jobs in Wheeler County

Fossil area residents interested in employment opportunities with the Oregon Department of Revenue are invited to take part in pair of public meetings May 12 at Isobel Edwards Hall at the Wheeler County Fairgrounds.

Revenue Director Betsy Imholt and a team of human resource professionals with the department will share information about positions open at the Department of Revenue and other state agencies.

In identical sessions — at 10am and 1pm — Imholt will present information about positions at Revenue, working remotely, and how to apply for state agency jobs. Following each meeting, department staff will be available to talk with guests about the open positions and provide instruction on how to submit job applications at Revenue via the Workday Oregon website.

Open positions which are ideal for remote work include:

Public Service Representative 3 — Public Service Representatives are front line customer service champions who provide fair, professional, prompt, and courteous information and assistance to the public. They work in a call center environment with much of their time spent on the phone assisting Oregon’s taxpayers with general knowledge of Oregon tax programs.

Revenue Agent 1 — Revenue Agents bring taxpayers into compliance with state laws, collecting tax liabilities for all tax programs administered by the department. They explain the origins of liabilities, resolve account maintenance problems, and promote voluntary compliance by providing information and education to the public in a helpful, pleasant, and professional manner.

Tax Auditor 1 (Tax Auditor Entry Underfill) — Tax Auditors perform independent audits of a wide range of tax returns which involve a wide range of issues. This position is part of the audit team responsible for ensuring equitable and consistent treatment of Oregon taxpayers.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 85 percent of Revenue employees have transitioned to remote work and the department welcomes qualified staff from all regions of the state. Open positions have the potential for training and growth in the department and other state agencies.

Visit oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, see a list of approved tax preparation software products, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, call 800-356-4222 toll-free (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 800-886-7204. Due to the number of calls Revenue receives during tax season, you may experience extended wait times.

